Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 88 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,958 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $22,996,000. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 5.6% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in American Express by 2.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 278,547 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,649 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Insider Activity

American Express Price Performance

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.19. 777,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,485. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $130.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

