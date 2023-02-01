Winslow Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 3.6% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $233,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.11. 1,949,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,809,775. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average is $75.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $10,700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,022,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,720,734.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $10,700,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,022,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,720,734.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,707 shares of company stock worth $35,781,359. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

