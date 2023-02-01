Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFCP stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $28.33.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

