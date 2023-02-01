Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Wintrust Financial Stock Performance
Shares of WTFCP stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $28.33.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFCP)
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
- Should You Buy Dividend Achiever Cisco Ahead Of Earnings?
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.