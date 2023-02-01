WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 469,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 146,361 shares.The stock last traded at $88.15 and had previously closed at $88.68.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.55.

Get WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 165,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after buying an additional 87,637 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.