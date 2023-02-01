Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Woodward has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Woodward has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Woodward to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Woodward stock opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Woodward has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.38. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Woodward by 63.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,519,000 after buying an additional 225,198 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth about $19,986,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 31.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,722,000 after acquiring an additional 121,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

