WOW-token Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $295.02 million and approximately $37.68 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.47 or 0.01355930 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00039745 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014714 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000441 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.33 or 0.01654802 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02958994 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $31.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.