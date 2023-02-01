Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XRX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of XRX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,699. Xerox has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Xerox news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 20.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 94,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 24.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xerox

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.