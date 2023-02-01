XRP Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. XRP has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion and $915.43 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002815 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 90.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00399527 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,477.83 or 0.28044006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00587303 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,140,193 coins and its circulating supply is 50,803,611,248 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.