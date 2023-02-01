Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.09

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.09 and traded as high as $32.46. Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF shares last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 259 shares changing hands.

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.81% of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

