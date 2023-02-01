ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0510

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $473,185.55 and approximately $26.17 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00198315 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00071321 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00043979 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002000 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.