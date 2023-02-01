Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 0.7% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.72. 63,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,155. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.39. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $205.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

