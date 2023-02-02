1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Gap Up to $10.22

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $12.17. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 136,409 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $793.84 million, a P/E ratio of 103.92 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.77 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth about $56,000. CWM LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,305.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.