1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Gap Up to $10.22

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $12.17. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 136,409 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FLWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $793.84 million, a P/E ratio of 103.92 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth about $56,000. CWM LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,305.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.55% of the company’s stock.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
- Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.