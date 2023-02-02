12,771 Shares in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,762,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $22.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,750.00%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

