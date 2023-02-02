157,224 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 157,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,768,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 13.1% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.82. 3,199,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,287,767. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.64. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $84.90.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.