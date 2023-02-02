16,012 Shares in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 292.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE DEI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 328,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,431. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

