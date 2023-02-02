18,354 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,829 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,934,000 after acquiring an additional 144,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,790,000 after purchasing an additional 111,086 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $98.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.83. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $516.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.45 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 23.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.72%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.