1,860 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 47,993 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSE:BMY traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,589,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.60.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 74.27%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
