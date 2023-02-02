1inch Network Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1inch Network token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002321 BTC on popular exchanges. 1inch Network has a market capitalization of $432.46 million and approximately $58.92 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1inch Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00406481 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.20 or 0.28531988 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00530361 BTC.

1inch Network Token Profile

1inch Network launched on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 791,265,172 tokens. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The 1inch Network unites decentralized protocols whose synergy enables the most lucrative, fastest and protected operations in the DeFi space. The 1INCH token is the governance and utility token of the 1inch Network. The token is applied in different capacities in the two existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network. 1INCH is a multichain token, currently available on Ethereum and BNB Chain over a bridge.The 1INCH token enables protocol governance, allowing 1INCH stakers to vote for and receive rewards. The token is applied in different capacities in the existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network.One of the key instant governance features is that 1INCH token stakers can constantly and dynamically vote to change protocols’ settings, without having to wait for proposals to be submitted or concluded.Currently, the main application of 1INCH as a utility token is in the 1inch Liquidity Protocol where it is used as a connector to achieve high-efficiency routing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.