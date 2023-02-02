20,847 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,332,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.42. 1,002,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,635. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day moving average of $96.38. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

