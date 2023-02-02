2,228 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Bought by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dover by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,890 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,318,000 after buying an additional 259,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 792.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 150,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,202,000 after buying an additional 133,666 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover stock opened at $156.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $171.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOV. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

