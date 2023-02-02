23,052 Shares in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Energy Vault to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Energy Vault Stock Up 8.3 %

NRGV opened at $4.59 on Thursday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Vault Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.