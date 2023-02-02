23,052 Shares in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Energy Vault to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.
Energy Vault Stock Up 8.3 %
Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Energy Vault Profile
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Vault (NRGV)
- Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
- Costco Continues to be the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Peloton May Reward Traders, Requires Long-Term Discipline
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.