26,976 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,561,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,351,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,281,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,059,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,397,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.46. 4,432,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,999,576. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

