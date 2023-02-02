317,918 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 317,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,818,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.09% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $690,043,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

SHY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,529,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,747. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $84.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

