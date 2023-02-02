32,743 Shares in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Bought by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 23.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 20.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACCO. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th.

ACCO stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $607.98 million, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.80. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.90%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

