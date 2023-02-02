327,501 Shares in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 327,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Privia Health Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRVA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,191,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,069,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,808.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,618,757 shares of company stock worth $82,137,512. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

Privia Health Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.