4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.71.

Shares of FDMT opened at $21.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $695.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.77. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,331.88% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $218,306.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,902,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,101,546.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $218,306.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,902,224 shares in the company, valued at $38,101,546.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,832 shares of company stock worth $1,131,936. 11.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

