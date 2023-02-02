50,000 Shares in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Purchased by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000. PROCEPT BioRobotics comprises about 2.1% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of PROCEPT BioRobotics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after buying an additional 31,486 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,064 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $125,317.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,135.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,318. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRCT traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 79,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,650. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 126.00%. The company had revenue of $20.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

