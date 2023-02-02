654 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,807 shares of company stock valued at $129,411,475. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Shares of MA traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $376.56. 1,106,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.42. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.94. The stock has a market cap of $362.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.