7,126 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 7.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 71.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 4.0% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.48. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $69.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 40.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of YETI to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

YETI Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.