Aavegotchi (GHST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.81 Million

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $50.81 million and $8.58 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Aavegotchi token can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00004751 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi.

Aavegotchi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

