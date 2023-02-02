ABCMETA (META) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,350.79

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 3% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $18.81 million and approximately $8,350.79 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00018657 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $21,477.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

