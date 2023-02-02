Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Accenture Trading Up 1.6 %

Accenture stock traded up $4.55 on Wednesday, reaching $283.60. 1,793,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,320. The stock has a market cap of $178.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $360.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,115,191. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

