Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Accenture (NYSE:ACNGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Accenture Trading Up 1.6 %

Accenture stock traded up $4.55 on Wednesday, reaching $283.60. 1,793,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,320. The stock has a market cap of $178.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $360.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,115,191. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

