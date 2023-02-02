Accredited Investors Inc. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

XOM traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $113.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,941,686. The company has a market cap of $465.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $117.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

