Accredited Investors Inc. Has $458,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.42. 550,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,104,392. The firm has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,744.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.30.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

