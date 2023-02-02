Accredited Investors Inc. Has $826,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,452,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,031,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.