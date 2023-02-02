Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 1,242 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.45. 337,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,500. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.74.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

