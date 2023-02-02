Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.28 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 19.27% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Accuray updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ARAY traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.85. 130,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,599. The company has a market capitalization of $267.27 million, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.54. Accuray has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 24,246 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 36,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 540.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 46,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

