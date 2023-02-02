Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.28 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 19.27% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Accuray updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ ARAY traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.85. 130,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,599. The company has a market capitalization of $267.27 million, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.54. Accuray has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.
