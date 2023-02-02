Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.73.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

Featured Articles

