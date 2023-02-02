ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Short Interest Down 5.2% in January

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 7.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 51.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. ADTRAN has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $25.47.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $340.71 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.25%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

