Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.72. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 1,440,737 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 121,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 55.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

