AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Stock Price Down 27.2%

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF – Get Rating) shares dropped 27.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.
AFC Ajax Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00.
AFC Ajax Company Profile
AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. The company also operates a stadium and an youth academy. In addition, it sells mobile tickets online. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
