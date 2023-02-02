Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.72, but opened at $18.77. Affirm shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 1,211,317 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $158,694.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affirm Trading Up 15.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Affirm by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 21.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 159.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 48.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.