AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Price Down 5%

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) shares dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $131.02 and last traded at $132.32. Approximately 399,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 550,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

AGCO Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,309,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,266,000 after buying an additional 241,457 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,755,000 after buying an additional 511,489 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,220,000 after buying an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

