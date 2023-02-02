Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $57.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 144,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 149,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,141,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

