Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.89.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance
Shares of AEM stock opened at $57.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
