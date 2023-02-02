Aidi Finance (BSC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,722.67 (AIDI)

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a total market capitalization of $51,019,080.68 billion and $1,722.67 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00406481 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.20 or 0.28531988 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00530361 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s launch date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official website is www.aidiverse.com. The official message board for Aidi Finance (BSC) is aidifinance.medium.com.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidi Finance (BSC) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

