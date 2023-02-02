Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.20-11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.39. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.50 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 7.4 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $23.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.57. The company had a trading volume of 257,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,909. The stock has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.77 and a 200 day moving average of $274.30.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Vertical Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $313.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

