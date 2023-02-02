Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.67

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.67 and traded as high as C$17.90. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$17.86, with a volume of 34,578 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AD.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The stock has a market cap of C$815.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.67.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

