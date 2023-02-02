Algorand Price Reaches $0.26 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001097 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.88 billion and $14.13 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00092241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00061224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010588 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00024981 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001992 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,437,935,187 coins and its circulating supply is 7,215,737,029 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.