Algorand Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.85 billion and $102.91 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00089938 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00061723 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010302 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00024582 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000726 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004344 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001961 BTC.
Algorand Coin Profile
ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,444,870,881 coins and its circulating supply is 7,222,672,723 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Algorand Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.