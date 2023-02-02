Algorand Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.85 billion and $102.91 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00089938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00061723 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00024582 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,444,870,881 coins and its circulating supply is 7,222,672,723 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

