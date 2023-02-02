Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,269,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,193,494 shares.The stock last traded at $3.35 and had previously closed at $2.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIRD shares. Piper Sandler cut Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Allbirds to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Activity at Allbirds

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. Research analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $257,547.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 102,936 shares of company stock valued at $286,536 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Allbirds by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Allbirds by 16.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Allbirds by 23.5% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Allbirds by 44.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in Allbirds by 131.6% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.